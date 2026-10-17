Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

Pope Leo to be discharged from hospital, Vatican says

By Reuters Today, 1:02 pm
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Pope Leo XIV delivers the Angelus noon prayer in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, August 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Leo XIV delivers the Angelus noon prayer in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, August 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Pope Leo is expected to leave the hospital this afternoon following surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican says.

He will lead prayers from his apartment at the Vatican to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square tomorrow, his first public appearance since he was hospitalized.

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