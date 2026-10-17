Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026
Pope Leo to be discharged from hospital, Vatican says
Pope Leo is expected to leave the hospital this afternoon following surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican says.
He will lead prayers from his apartment at the Vatican to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square tomorrow, his first public appearance since he was hospitalized.
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