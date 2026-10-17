Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

Saudi Arabia executes five Saudis convicted of ‘terrorism-related’ offenses

By Reuters Today, 1:13 pm
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Saudi Arabia has executed five Saudi nationals convicted of “terrorism-related offenses,” including joining an unspecified foreign organization designated as terrorist, attacking security forces and supporting attacks inside the kingdom, the interior ministry says.

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