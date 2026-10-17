Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026
Saudi Arabia executes five Saudis convicted of ‘terrorism-related’ offenses
Saudi Arabia has executed five Saudi nationals convicted of “terrorism-related offenses,” including joining an unspecified foreign organization designated as terrorist, attacking security forces and supporting attacks inside the kingdom, the interior ministry says.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here