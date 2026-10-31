Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

Rezaei says no nuclear talks or reopening of Hormuz until US accepts Iran’s demands

By Reuters Today, 10:02 pm
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The Iranian newspaper Hamshahri is displayed at a newsstand with headline in Farsi: “Iran’s economic doctrine became militarized,” and an image of the country’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezaei in downtown Tehran, Iran, August 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
The Iranian newspaper Hamshahri is displayed at a newsstand with headline in Farsi: “Iran’s economic doctrine became militarized,” and an image of the country’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezaei in downtown Tehran, Iran, August 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran’s influential security chief Mohsen Rezaei says there can be no talks on Iran’s nuclear program unless Washington accepted Iran’s demands.

He also says the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran’s conditions are met.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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