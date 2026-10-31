Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
Rezaei says no nuclear talks or reopening of Hormuz until US accepts Iran’s demands
Iran’s influential security chief Mohsen Rezaei says there can be no talks on Iran’s nuclear program unless Washington accepted Iran’s demands.
He also says the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran’s conditions are met.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here