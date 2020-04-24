Rivlin mourns rabbi who founded kidney donation initiative: ‘Man of pure kindness’

President Reuven Rivlin mourns Rabbi Avraham Yeshayahu Heber, whose kidney donation organization “Matnat Chaim” [“Gift of life”] facilitated 800 transplants over the past decade and who died last night of the coronavirus.

“The heart bleeds,” Rivlin tweets, at the loss of “a man of pure kindness, who connected the whole of Israeli society.”

“The rabbi’s life work was outstanding,” he adds. “Together with the many people he saved, and the entire nation, I want to send strength to the family and to believe that Heber’s ‘gift of life’ will continue to gift life after his passing as well.”