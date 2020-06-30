Russian Jewish philanthropist Ilia Salita dies at 52

Ilia Salita, the head of the Genesis Philanthropy Group, which funds Jewish identity-building efforts for Russian-speaking Jews around the world, has died.

Salita, who had cancer, died Monday in New Jersey at the age of 52.

He was the president and CEO of the Genesis Philanthropy Group for six years after serving as the organization’s North American executive director.

“Ilia was a dear friend, colleague, mentor and leader, especially in these challenging times,” the Genesis Philanthropy Group says in a statement. “We will feel his loss profoundly. He left an indelible mark on our organization, those who knew and loved him, and on the Jewish people.”

— JTA