Saudi Arabia says four drones shot down, including over Riyadh, amid fighting with Houthis

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says that it intercepted four drones today, including over the capital Riyadh, as the country comes under repeated fire from Yemen’s Houthis.

Riyadh leads a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its civil war with the Iran-backed Houthis.

Since the conflict flared back to life in July after a years-long hiatus, the kingdom has faced sustained Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting its oil installations, tankers and airports.

“We have intercepted and destroyed four drones over the past few hours in the regions of Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and the South,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki wrote on X.

Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of encouraging the Houthis’ recent escalation, a charge Tehran denies.