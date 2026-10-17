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Egypt said to mull supporting defense of Saudi Arabia in face of Houthi attacks

By AFP Today, 6:29 pm
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CAIRO, Egypt — Egypt’s parliament will meet in an emergency session after President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi requested authorization that could allow Egypt to support the defense of Saudi Arabia from Houthi attacks, if requested by the kingdom.

“The House of Representatives, headed by Counsellor Hisham Badawi, will hold an emergency session tomorrow, Sunday, in response to President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s call,” state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reports.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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