Shin Bet says Islamic Jihad member behind West Bank shooting has been arrested

The Shin Bet security agency says a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group has been arrested for carrying out a shooting attack against an Israeli truck driver near the West Bank town of Shufa on Thursday.

According to the Shin Bet, Bahaa Yousef, 27, was detained yesterday while driving in the West Bank. The gun he allegedly used in the attack was seized.

The agency says Yousef sought to carry out further attacks.

There were no injuries in the Thursday shooting.