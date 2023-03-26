Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Thousands of Israelis take to the streets after Netanyahu fires defense minister

26 March 2023, 11:03 pm Edit

Thousands of Israelis are blocking the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv in both directions after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In Jerusalem, hundreds are gathered outside Netanyahu’s home.

Protest leaders against the judicial overhaul announced a spontaneous demonstration tonight following the ousting of Gallant.

