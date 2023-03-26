Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023
Thousands of Israelis take to the streets after Netanyahu fires defense minister
Thousands of Israelis are blocking the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv in both directions after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
In Jerusalem, hundreds are gathered outside Netanyahu’s home.
Protest leaders against the judicial overhaul announced a spontaneous demonstration tonight following the ousting of Gallant.
איילון
קרדיט: אמיר גולדשטיין pic.twitter.com/XTy7bjbEro
— Or-ly Barlev ~ אור-לי ברלב (@orlybarlev) March 26, 2023
המפגינים בירושלים הצליחו לפרוץ את כל מחסומי המשטרה והם ממש סמוך לכניסה של מעון ראש הממשלה pic.twitter.com/0Q27GDXOrz
— Suleiman Maswadeh (@SuleimanMas1) March 26, 2023