Thousands of Israelis take to the streets after Netanyahu fires defense minister

Thousands of Israelis are blocking the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv in both directions after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In Jerusalem, hundreds are gathered outside Netanyahu’s home.

Protest leaders against the judicial overhaul announced a spontaneous demonstration tonight following the ousting of Gallant.

