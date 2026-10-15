Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Turkey, Iran leave hall during Herzog’s speech at Azerbaijan summit; Qatari emir stays

By Lazar Berman Today, 12:59 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

As President Isaac Herzog begins his speech at the CICA Summit in Azerbaijan, representatives from Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, the Palestinian Authority and Kuwait leave the hall.

Qatari Emir Tamim Al Thani remains in the hall during the speech.

Iranian, Pakistani, Turkish, Palestinian and Kuwaiti representatives leave the room as President Isaac Herzog addresses the CICA Summit in Azerbaijan, on October 15, 2026. (Courtesy)

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