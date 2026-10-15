Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026
Hezbollah admits explosives shipment seized by Lebanese authorities belongs to group
A Hezbollah MP acknowledges that a 500-kilogram shipment of explosives seized last week by Lebanese authorities belonged to the group, a rare admission by the Iran-backed terror organization.
“The vehicle and its cargo belong to the resistance” against Israel, lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah says. He says Hezbollah also called for the immediate release of those arrested over the seizure.
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