Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Hezbollah admits explosives shipment seized by Lebanese authorities belongs to group

By AFP Today, 1:38 pm
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A Hezbollah MP acknowledges that a 500-kilogram shipment of explosives seized last week by Lebanese authorities belonged to the group, a rare admission by the Iran-backed terror organization.

“The vehicle and its cargo belong to the resistance” against Israel, lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah says. He says Hezbollah also called for the immediate release of those arrested over the seizure.

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