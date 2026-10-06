Video footage shows IDF soldiers and settler scuffling with Palestinian women, physically impaired man in West Bank hamlet

Video footage from the Palestinian hamlet of Ghuwein in the South Hebron Hills shows IDF soldiers and the owner of a nearby illegal settlement outpost scuffling with and shoving a physically impaired Palestinian man as well as women.

The video shows four IDF soldiers entering the hamlet this morning accompanied by Mordechai Zecharia, the owner and manager of the Anim Farm outpost.

Zecharia is seen hitting a physically impaired Palestinian man holding a walking stick around the head as he sits on a chair. The same man is then shoved by an IDF soldier and eventually dragged to the ground by Zecharia and two soldiers.

The soldiers then order one of the women at the scene to enter a house, and when she refuses Zecharia forcibly shoves her inside and slams the door shut.

The soldiers then leave the scene.

Courtesy

The video, which appears to be security camera footage, was originally provided to the Breaking the Silence organization by Israeli civil rights activists present in the area.

The IDF does not immediately respond to a request for comment as to why the soldiers entered Ghuwein, why they engaged in a physical confrontation with the residents and why Zecharia was present.

Civil rights groups have repeatedly accused Zecharia and residents of Anim Farm of being involved in the harassment of local Palestinian communities, and have recorded him present at such incidents.