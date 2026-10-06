Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Likud appeal against initiative to bring Israeli expats to vote dropped after sides agree to compromise

Today, 6:29 pm
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The head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Deputy Chief Justice Noam Sohlberg, throws out the ruling Likud party’s appeal against an initiative to bring Israelis living overseas back to the country to vote in the October 27 general elections after the sides accept his compromise proposal.

As part of the agreement, the AID Coalition will not subsidize plane tickets or in any way defray their cost, while the ticket price for the six flights that were already organized will be set at the market rate.

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