Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Trump blames France unrest on ‘out of control mass migration’ and ‘Islam wanting to take over’
US President Donald Trump blames mass student protests in France on “mass migration” and Islam, pushing his global right-wing narrative ahead of tough midterm elections at home.
“What’s happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration. This isn’t about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!” Trump says in a post on Truth Social.
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