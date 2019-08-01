Wives of jailed polygamous cult leader form new political party

Four wives of a polygamous cult leader who was convicted of sadistic abuse of his family members six years ago officially register a political party to run in September’s election.

In 2013 Daniel Ambash was sentenced to 26 years in jail in what has been described as one of the most shocking abuse cases in the country’s history. His six wives and many children were kept by Ambash and his assistants in slavery conditions, forcibly confined and routinely punished with rape, electric shocks and beatings.

But most of the wives have never renounced Ambash, a Bratslav ultra-Orthodox Jew. They still live together, view themselves as his wives and revere him. The four have claimed the entire case was fabricated.

Filing forms for the Kama (Advancing Individual Rights) party, Aderet Ambash, chair of the new party and one of the four wives, says that they aim to fight to prevent the government from intervening in Israelis’ private lives.

“We have seen all the ills in the police, in the justice system, in the government, and we realized that it’s not just our problem. It’s a social problem that needs a deep solution,” Aderet Ambash says.

“We believe that if the Torah gives people the ability to choose their own life, the state has no place to intervene and prevent that. And we will fight for that right,” she says, referring to polygamous marriage.

— Raoul Wootliff