Teenagers in Brooklyn throw rock at school bus carrying Jewish kids
Police in Crown Heights searching for perpetrators who shattered window of bus transporting children from local Chabad elementary school
Three teenagers threw a rock at a school bus transporting children from a Jewish elementary school in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights.
The rock cracked a window on the side of the bus. The students attend Bais Rivka, a Chabad school.
A second bus driver witnessed the attack on Tuesday and described the teenagers to police, COL Live reported. The driver of the bus that came under attack filed a police report.
Police are seeking the teens on criminal mischief charges, WABC-TV reported.
Brooklyn, notably in Crown Heights, has seen a rash of attacks against identifiable Jews in recent months.
