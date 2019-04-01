US said to halt sale of F-35 equipment to Turkey

The United States has reportedly decided to stop supplying Turkey with equipment for the F-35 fighter jet because of the country’s plans to buy a Russian air defense system.

US officials informed their Turkish counterparts of the move recently, and that all future shipments of materiel related to the F-35 to Turkey have been canceled, Reuters reported Monday.

The move came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted on buying a Russian-made missile defense system, despite US and NATO pressure to back down from the purchase.

The US believes the S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system would be a threat to the ultra-high-tech F-35 jets.

Turkey planned to receive the defense system in July, Reuters reported.

Last month, Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, head of US European Command, told Congress that the United States should not sell the jets to Turkey if Ankara moved ahead with its plans to buy the system.

In August 2018, US President Donald Trump restricted the delivery of 100 F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

Ties between the two countries were already strained, due to Washington’s support for Kurdish forces in Syria, and Erdogan’s moves toward authoritarianism, crackdown on free speech, and ties with Russia.

Israel also expressed concerns about the sale of the fighter jets to its regional rival.

The IDF has agreed to purchase 50 F-35s, and currently operates at least 14.

The fifth-generation fighter jet has been lauded as a “game-changer” by the Israeli military, not only for its offensive and stealth capabilities, but for its ability to connect its systems with other aircraft and form an information-sharing network.

Last year, Israel’s air force announced that it had used the stealth fighter jet in combat, which it said made it the first air force in the world to do so.

Turkey had been a partner in the international consortium that financed the F-35 since 2002, and planned to purchase 100 of the stealth fighter jets from the US at a reported $1.2 billion.

The planes are produced by the US-based Lockheed Martin defense contractor.