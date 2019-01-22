Footage shows drug bust as dozens of smugglers meet at Israel-Egypt border

Rare police footage broadcast by Channel 13 news this week shows an attempt to smuggle around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of drugs into Israel across the Egyptian border.

The footage, captured in January 2018, depicts several dozen smugglers congregating near the border fence while unbeknownst to them, an Israel Border Police force lies in ambush nearby.

The Egyptian smugglers place ladders along the six-meter high fence and begin throwing drug packages into the hands of the Israeli Bedouin smugglers waiting on the other side.

At that point, heavy fire is directed at the smugglers from the Egyptian side, possibly by Egyptian security forces. Israeli police officers then emerge from their hiding and also begin firing. One Egyptian smuggler can be seen falling from a ladder after being shot.

The Israeli Bedouin smugglers load the drugs onto their vehicles and flee, with authorities giving chase.

The smugglers were eventually caught and arrested, and their drug haul was confiscated.