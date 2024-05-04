In the shadow of an anti-Israel encampment, Jewish GWU students rally against hate

WASHINGTON, DC — Around the corner from the University Yard at George Washington University (GWU), where an anti-Israel “Liberation Zone” has been entrenched since April 25, two Jewish student organizations hosted a rally against campus antisemitism on Thursday.

Israeli flags, “Bring Them Home” T-shirts and laminated fliers with the photos of Israeli hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza could be seen throughout the crowd of over 100. Among them were students from college campuses across the metro area, local Jewish community members, recent alumni, parents of students, local rabbis, and others who wanted to show support for Jewish students. Many of them approached the GWU students to say, “We’ve got your back.”

In the first student speech, Israel-American junior Shani Glassberg described the environment since October 7 as causing her to reconsider her desire to stay on campus.

On October 7, a massive Hamas-led terror onslaught saw 1,200 people in southern Israel brutally murdered and 252 kidnapped to the Gaza Strip, setting off the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and a renewed anti-Israel backlash around the world that many Diaspora Jews say has long crossed into antisemitism.

“Walking around campus every day, seeing graffiti stickers and signs attempting to erase my culture, history and story was mentally taxing to say the least. I even had to move dorms twice this year,” said Glassberg. “I believe it is an understatement to say that the sole reason I am still here today, attending classes and speaking here is the strong support and love I never stopped feeling from my community.”

Student speakers from three different local universities — George Washington University, University of Maryland, and American University — were joined by well-known pro-Israel advocate Lizzy Savetsky and GW Hillel executive director Adena Kirstein.

Also present were Or Gat and Leat Unger, Israelis with family members who are currently being held hostage by Hamas, who spoke about their October 7 experiences and called for the return of the hostages.

During Gat and Unger’s speeches, chants of “bring them home” rang out across the park. Speaking after the event, Unger was keen to emphasize that pro-Israel students belong on these campuses, despite what some might say.

“Everyone’s saying not to attend these universities, to boycott these universities. I plan to send my children exactly to those places — in spite of everything,” she said, adding that this was why it is so important to her to show support to GWU’s Zionist students.

The message of support was welcomed by GWU’s pro-Israel students with open arms after a week where “Zionists are not welcome here” was chanted and posted on signs in the university’s biggest shared space. The “intimidation and threats” emanating from the anti-Israel encampment are evidence that “the safety of Jewish Zionist students on this campus [is] not being protected right now,” said Skyler Sieradzky, a GWU senior.

Although the protests have not escalated to physical violence, chants and signs calling for “one solution,” for Jews to “go back to Poland” and for intifada on campus have left some Jewish students on edge and frustrated. There is a worry among students that the physical danger seen on other campuses and cities might eventually come to Washington, DC.

“The fate of Columbia is what we fear here, the fate of UCLA is what we’re fearing here,” said Sabrina Soffer, one of the student speakers at the rally.

The students demanded only that the university administration “listen to them,” GW for Israel, a campus advocacy group, wrote in an open letter to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser asking her to clear the encampment. As of Thursday, GW for Israel vice president Sean Shekhman told The Hatchet that the letter had over 2,000 signatures.

“Ultimately, what they’re doing right now is a violation of university policy,” said Soffer. “And there should be consequences, right?”

GW for Israel hosted the rally along with the GW Jewish Student association, and it was held in collaboration with a number of other organizations including the Israeli American Council DC chapter, the Israel on Campus Coalition, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, the American Jewish Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, the Anti-Defamation League and GW Hillel.

Pro-Israel events at GWU will continue on Sunday as Jewish fraternity AEPi of GW hosts the Walk to Remember, for those who perished in the Holocaust and on October 7.

Florida Senator Rick Scott attended Thursday’s rally and briefly answered media questions on the sidelines of the event as the first speakers shared their words.

Scott, who also met with pro-Israel GWU students the day before, is one of a number of Republican legislators who have called for DC Mayor Bowser to explain in front of Congress why local police declined to clear the University Yard encampment in the early hours of April 26 as GWU President Ellen Granberg requested.

Despite Congressional pressure and the GW for Israel letter, DC’s Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith doubled down on the decision on May 2, saying “there has been no violence, no violent behavior, no confrontations.”

Speaking after the event, Geena Seflin, the director of engagement and inclusion for the GWU Jewish Student Association, said she was pleased.

“Today was a success. People showed up. We needed every Jewish student to know they are heard,” Seflin said.

She also had praise for Granberg and her team for how they have handled the campus protests, which have been ongoing for over a week.

“GW leadership is doing everything to the best of their ability to limit violence. I think they’re doing a great job. And I think overall, the student body — no matter what side or who you agree with — we’re doing a really good job of keeping things civil. And I [attribute] that to the administration of GW,” said Seflin.