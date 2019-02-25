Kushner: Economy and ‘redrawing of borders’ the focal points of Trump peace plan

US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner said in an interview Monday that the administration’s much-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan will focus on “redrawing of boundaries and resolving final status issues.”

Kushner spoke with Sky News Arabic in comments overlaid with an Arabic translation. His original English-language quotes were not immediately available.

Kushner said that since “very little has changed over the last 25 years,” the administration’s team had worked to “formulate realistic solutions for the issues of 2019, which will improve quality of life.

“We want to bring peace, not fear. We want to ensure there is free flow of people and of goods. We must create new opportunities.”

Kushner also called for unified rule over the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which are currently split between the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority and the Hamas terror group, respectively.

“We want to see the Palestinians united under one leadership, the Palestinians want a non-corrupt government that cares for their own interests,” he said.

Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, added that the plan will “have a broad economic impact, not only on Israel and the Palestinians, but on the entire region as well.”

The Trump administration has closely guarded details of its peace proposal, which Kushner said in the interview was necessary to ensure its chance of success.

“When we learned about previous rounds of negotiations, we discovered that many of the details came out before they were ready, which pushed the statesmen to flee from the plan,” he said.

Kusher said last week that details of the US plan would be released after Israeli elections on April 9.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is “looking forward” to the release of the proposal, Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has promised to reject the so-called “deal of the century.”

The Palestinians have been shunning the Trump administration since Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017 and moved its embassy to the city, saying the US could no longer be an honest broker in Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

According to a diplomat who spoke with the Associated Press last week, Kushner has said that despite the odds the plan faces, “privately, people are much more flexible.”