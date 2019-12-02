AG re-delivers PM’s indictment to Knesset, giving him more time to seek immunity

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Tel Aviv police arrest 7 suspected drug dealers, confiscate luxury cars
Tel Aviv police arrest seven residents of Jaffa on suspicion of running a drug-smuggling operation.
Police raided homes and confiscated several luxury cars in the arrests, officials say.
The suspects will be brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand hearing.
Prosecutors’ charge sheet for Netanyahu trial includes list of 333 witnesses
The indictment handed by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein a short time ago includes a list of 333 witnesses for the prosecution.
The list is a veritable who’s who of Netanyahu associates and confidants, as well as well-known Israeli politicians and journalists.
They include wealthy friends and patrons of Netanyahu over the years such as Sheldon and Miriam Adelson; Ron Lauder; the two men involved in the Case 1000 probe, Arnon Milchan and James Packer; and Netanyahu’s cousin and financial supporter Nathan Milikovsky.
It also includes Netanyahu’s top advisers over the years, such as Ron Dermer, Perach Lerner, Nir Hefetz, David Shimron, David Sharan, Ran Baratz and Shlomo Filber, among others.
It includes a list of top defense officials, such as former national security adviser Uzi Arad, former Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin and former Mossad head Tamir Pardo.
Politicians, current and former, also figure prominently, including Yair Lapid, Eitan Cabel, Yariv Levin, Ze’ev Elkin, Tzipi Livni, Tzachi Hanegbi, Yinon Magal and Gilad Erdan.
Attorney general delivers PM’s indictment to Knesset, starting immunity clock
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit hands Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein the charge sheet in three corruption cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a letter to the Knesset speaker, Mandelblit says the legally guaranteed 30-day period during which Netanyahu may ask the Knesset for immunity formally begins today — and not when he first announced he’d be filing charges on November 21, as government officials and media outlets initially reported.
That means the Knesset must decide whether to give Netanyahu immunity in the three corruption cases by January 1.
It’s not clear how the Knesset is going to do that, as the law requires immunity decisions to be made by the Knesset House committee, but that committee has no members after both Netanyahu and his chief rival Benny Gantz failed to form a ruling coalition after the September 17 election. Part of the coalition-forming process include divvying up Knesset committees.
In the indictment, Mandelblit says for the first time that the trial will take place in the Jerusalem District Court.
