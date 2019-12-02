Netanyahu scoffs at AG’s long witness list as evidence of his innocence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists again that the corruption charges against him are less than “real.”

He points to the 333 witnesses named by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in the charge sheet handed to the Knesset earlier today as evidence of his innocence.

“When there’s a real case, you don’t need 333 witnesses, and when there’s no real case, even 333 witnesses won’t help,” Netanyahu declares in a Twitter post.

That rhetorical flourish has been a recurring theme for Netanyahu throughout the investigations.

In a video posted to Twitter in March 2018, he said the very fact that prosecutors had offered his former aides a state’s witness deal signaled his innocence.

“When you have something real, you don’t need even a single state’s witness. And when you have nothing, even a thousand state’s witnesses won’t help,” he said at the time.