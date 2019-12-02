London Bridge reopens to traffic 3 days after terror attack

LONDON — London Bridge reopens to cars and pedestrians, three days after a man previously convicted of terrorism offenses stabbed two people to death and injured three others before being shot dead by police.

Political leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn — who have traded blame for the security failures that allowed the attack — attend a vigil at Guildhall Yard in the medieval heart of London to remember the victims and honor members of the emergency services and bystanders who fought the attacker with fists, fire extinguishers and even a narwhal tusk.

The dignitaries, city officials and members of the public observe two minutes of silence in honor of former University of Cambridge students Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25. They were fatally stabbed by 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan during an event designed to connect graduate students with prisoners. Both victims worked for the Cambridge-based prisoner rehabilitation program Learning Together.

Two of the three injured people remain in hospital. The third was discharged.

