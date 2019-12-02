Trump campaign bars Bloomberg News, alleging ‘bias’

US President Donald Trump’s campaign says it is banning journalists from Bloomberg News from its electoral events, claiming “bias” by the media group owned by presidential rival Michael Bloomberg.

Brad Parscale, the Trump 2020 campaign manager, says the decision was made after Bloomberg News announced it would not investigate the company boss or his Democrat competitors.

“As President Trump’s campaign, we are accustomed to unfair reporting practices, but most news organizations don’t announce their biases so publicly,” Parscale says in a statement.

The Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events, and will decide “whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis,” Parscale adds.

Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait said in response: “The accusation of bias couldn’t be further from the truth. We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign.”

— AFP