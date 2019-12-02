Brits ask Netanyahu not to come to London for flash visit – report

British authorities have reportedly asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to visit London on Tuesday for meetings with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Haaretz daily reports.

Pompeo is in London for a NATO summit beginning Tuesday.

Netanyahu’s visit was planned at “too short a notice,” officials reportedly say, and comes as world leaders are already converging on the British capital and creating security challenges just days after a terror attack on London Bridge.

Some Israeli sources tell Haaretz the visit is being canceled because of “logistical problems,” while other unnamed officials say Netanyahu is backing out of the trip because Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron both declined to meet with him at such short notice.

British officials are said to be unhappy at Netanyahu’s last-minute plans after his last unexpected visit to the city in September to meet US Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Netanyahu will try to arrange a meeting with Pompeo in Lisbon, Portugal, next week, Haaretz says. He is expected to raise Israeli concerns over Iranian moves in the region.