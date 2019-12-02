21 die in Syria as airstrike targets market, school shelled

BEIRUT — A suspected Syrian government airstrike on a market in a northwestern rebel-held town kills 13 civilians, while Turkish artillery shells land near a school in a Kurdish-held town, killing at least nine, including eight children, activists say.

The violence is part of rising tension in Syria’s north, along the border with Turkey. Syrian government troops have renewed their push to reclaim the last opposition stronghold in Idlib province while Turkey, which sees Syrian Kurdish fighters as a threat, has been widening its military operations there to push them away from its borders.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the airstrike hit a popular market in the rebel-held town of Maaret al-Numan, killing 13 civilians and wounding 18. The opposition-run Aleppo Media Center also puts the death toll at 13, while the Syrian Civil Defense, a team of first responders known as White Helmets, says nine civilians, including two women, were killed.

Different casualty tolls are common in the chaos of the civil war. Over the weekend, fighting between Syrian government forces troops and insurgents in Idlib — the last opposition stronghold — killed dozens on both sides.

— AP