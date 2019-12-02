Prosecutors’ charge sheet for Netanyahu trial includes list of 333 witnesses

The indictment handed by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein a short time ago includes a list of 333 witnesses for the prosecution.

The list is a veritable who’s who of Netanyahu associates and confidants, as well as well-known Israeli politicians and journalists.

They include wealthy friends and patrons of Netanyahu over the years such as Sheldon and Miriam Adelson; Ron Lauder; the two men involved in the Case 1000 probe, Arnon Milchan and James Packer; and Netanyahu’s cousin and financial supporter Nathan Milikovsky.

It also includes Netanyahu’s top advisers over the years, such as Ron Dermer, Perach Lerner, Nir Hefetz, David Shimron, David Sharan, Ran Baratz and Shlomo Filber, among others.

It includes a list of top defense officials, such as former national security adviser Uzi Arad, former Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin and former Mossad head Tamir Pardo.

Politicians, current and former, also figure prominently, including Yair Lapid, Eitan Cabel, Yariv Levin, Ze’ev Elkin, Tzipi Livni, Tzachi Hanegbi, Yinon Magal and Gilad Erdan.