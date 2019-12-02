The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Pompeo: Impeachment work should pause while Trump is abroad
WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasts the House of Representatives on Monday for scheduling impeachment hearings while President Donald Trump is abroad.
Pompeo says it’s “very unfortunate” for the House Judiciary Committee to hold its hearing Wednesday at the same time that Trump is representing the US at this week’s NATO summit in London.
Pompeo tells “Fox & Friends” that there is a long tradition of supporting a president when he is traveling overseas and shouldn’t be distracted by problems at home while discussing international issues with allies.
“I regret that they’ve chosen to hold these hearings at the same time that the president and our entire national security team will be traveling to Europe, to London, to work on these important matters,” Pompeo says. “It’s very unfortunate.”
Separately, Pompeo declines to say whether he plans to step down as secretary of state to run for a Senate seat from Kansas.
— AP
US House impeachment report coming ahead of landmark hearing
WASHINGTON — The US House of Representatives impeachment report on US President Donald Trump will be unveiled today behind closed doors for key lawmakers as Democrats push ahead with the inquiry despite the White House’s declaration it will not participate in the first Judiciary Committee hearing.
The Democratic majority on the House Intelligence Committee says the report, compiled after weeks of testimony, will speak for itself in laying out what Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, has called the evidence of “wrongdoing and misconduct” by the Republican president over his actions toward Ukraine. It is being made available for committee members to review ahead of a vote Tuesday to send it to the Judiciary Committee for Wednesday’s landmark hearing.
Late Sunday, White House counsel Pat Cipollone denounced the “baseless and highly partisan inquiry.” In a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat from New York, he also declined the invitation for the president’s counsel to appear before his panel Wednesday.
Cipollone, in continuing the West Wing’s attack on the House process, said the proceeding “violates all past historical precedent, basic due process rights, and fundamental fairness.” Trump himself was scheduled to attend a summit with NATO allies outside London on Wednesday.
— AP
Knesset legal adviser says Netanyahu trial must wait till immunity decision
The Knesset’s top legal adviser, Eyal Yinon, issues a legal opinion that may delay Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial for several months.
Netanyahu faces charges in three corruption cases, but is permitted 30 days (starting today) to ask the Knesset for parliamentary immunity. The forum that is legally empowered to consider his immunity request is the Knesset House Committee. But the committee has no members, as the assignment of committee posts between the parliament’s factions is usually carried out as part of a broader coalition negotiations process, and no one has yet succeeded in negotiating such a coalition following the April and September elections. The House Committee thus has no members.
Yinon was asked by Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn whether the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee, a temporary parliamentary committee formed after each election in which committee assignments are divvied up, can consider the immunity request instead of the House Committee.
Nissenkorn chairs the Arrangements Committee.
In his opinion, Yinon says the Arrangements Committee cannot take on any of the legal powers given to the House Committee, in part because it is by definition a temporary body with a limited mandate.
Instead, he says, Netanyahu’s immunity request, if it comes, can only be considered by a fully-staffed House Committee, whenever such a committee is formed. And crucially: Netanyahu’s indictment in all three corruption cases will not take place until the committee gives its opinion.
The bottom line appears to be this: No charges can be filed until a majority in the parliament agrees on staffing the Knesset House Committee, which likely won’t happen until a broader coalition is in place that can reach decisions with the opposition factions on staffing all the committees.
If the current Knesset can’t form a coalition by December 11, Israel goes to new elections in March, after which a new coalition will have to be negotiated over the ensuing weeks.
Even if the Knesset refuses to grant Netanyahu immunity, he likely just won several months’ freeze on the start of his corruption trial.
Police nab two suspects in murder of Rahat cousins last month
Police arrest two suspected in the double murder last month of cousins Mohammad and Jalal Abu Taha, aged 28 and 34 respectively, of the southern Bedouin city of Rahat.
The cousins were killed in a shooting attack in Omer, a suburb of Beersheba, while they made their way back to Rahat from a condolence visit to relatives in Tel Sheva.
Witnesses said at the time that two white jeeps blocked the cousins’ car and passengers in the jeeps opened fire in an apparent targeted hit seen by locals as part of an ongoing feud between two Rahat clans.
Officials are not identifying the suspects.
Brits ask Netanyahu not to come to London for flash visit – report
British authorities have reportedly asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to visit London on Tuesday for meetings with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Haaretz daily reports.
Pompeo is in London for a NATO summit beginning Tuesday.
Netanyahu’s visit was planned at “too short a notice,” officials reportedly say, and comes as world leaders are already converging on the British capital and creating security challenges just days after a terror attack on London Bridge.
Some Israeli sources tell Haaretz the visit is being canceled because of “logistical problems,” while other unnamed officials say Netanyahu is backing out of the trip because Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron both declined to meet with him at such short notice.
British officials are said to be unhappy at Netanyahu’s last-minute plans after his last unexpected visit to the city in September to meet US Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
Netanyahu will try to arrange a meeting with Pompeo in Lisbon, Portugal, next week, Haaretz says. He is expected to raise Israeli concerns over Iranian moves in the region.
Gantz: Israel can’t face security threats with a PM under indictment
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz offers Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his own version of a unity government, after Netanyahu earlier today urged a rotation in which he serves for six months as premier, then gives up the seat to Gantz.
“Politics involves the art of compromise,” Gantz says at a faction meeting in the Knesset. “I understand that part of compromising means that we will not be able to form our dream government. That said, I am not prepared to form a nightmare government.”
Even though “Blue and White won the election,” Gantz says, “we are prepared to allow for a rotation between us as part of a unity government. I will serve for a two-year term, during which time you can remain at the helm of Likud and take care of your affairs. I assure you that we can find the correct status for your unique situation. This will allow you to return, should your name be cleared.”
To Netanyahu’s oft-repeated warning about the country’s dire security situation, he adds: “We are truly facing significant security challenges – Iran has based itself along our northern border and the residents of the south are under fire. The head of the state must be someone able to unite the country, also against these threats — and not a transitional, illegitimate government led by someone under criminal indictment.”
London Bridge reopens to traffic 3 days after terror attack
LONDON — London Bridge reopens to cars and pedestrians, three days after a man previously convicted of terrorism offenses stabbed two people to death and injured three others before being shot dead by police.
Political leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn — who have traded blame for the security failures that allowed the attack — attend a vigil at Guildhall Yard in the medieval heart of London to remember the victims and honor members of the emergency services and bystanders who fought the attacker with fists, fire extinguishers and even a narwhal tusk.
The dignitaries, city officials and members of the public observe two minutes of silence in honor of former University of Cambridge students Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25. They were fatally stabbed by 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan during an event designed to connect graduate students with prisoners. Both victims worked for the Cambridge-based prisoner rehabilitation program Learning Together.
Two of the three injured people remain in hospital. The third was discharged.
— AP
Liberman says he’s still seeking a unity government – unlike Netanyahu, Gantz
Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman says that he is still dedicated to forming a national unity government and that his suggestion that he could back both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chair Benny Gantz to receive the mandate to form a government is “another tool to advance that same goal.”
Speaking at his party faction meeting in the Knesset, Liberman refers to himself in the 3rd person, asking, “What does Liberman really want?”
Answering the question, he says, “Liberman wants a unity government. Unlike everyone else, Yisrael Beytenu was the only party that from the very first day of the election [campaign] said it wanted a unity government.
“The easiest way would have been for us to join a narrow government. We didn’t do it because the State of Israel needs a broad government. It needs a government made up of the two major parties or it will not be able to make the decisions it must make.”
Liberman says both Netanyahu and Gantz are “playing a blame game and at the moment don’t really want unity.
“We promised that we would turn over every stone to find any way to create a unity government. The signatures are another tool to push that same goal.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Netanyahu on Trump call: We must seize ‘historic opportunity’ in Jordan Valley
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he spoke with US President Donald Trump yesterday about annexing the Jordan Valley, and seems to suggest the US will not oppose it.
At a groundbreaking ceremony for 12 new factories to be built at Ashkelon’s industrial zone, Netanyahu says there are “historic opportunities” that must be seized, and called on rival Benny Gantz to join in a unity government that will realize them.
“I spoke yesterday with President Trump, a very important conversation for Israel’s security,” he says.
“We talked about Iran, but we also talked at length about historic opportunities that stand before us in the coming months — among them are [establishing] the Jordan Valley as the recognized eastern border of the State of Israel, as well as a defense treaty with the United States. Things we could only dream of, but now we have the opportunity to realize them.
“That’s why I’ve made Benny Gantz an offer — let’s realize these historic opportunities in a unity government that we establish right now in the format I’ve suggested. I’ve gone very far [in political concessions] toward this goal, because we must realize these opportunities.”
Tel Aviv police arrest 7 suspected drug dealers, confiscate luxury cars
Tel Aviv police arrest seven residents of Jaffa on suspicion of running a drug-smuggling operation.
Police raided homes and confiscated several luxury cars in the arrests, officials say.
The suspects will be brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand hearing.
Prosecutors’ charge sheet for Netanyahu trial includes list of 333 witnesses
The indictment handed by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein a short time ago includes a list of 333 witnesses for the prosecution.
The list is a veritable who’s who of Netanyahu associates and confidants, as well as well-known Israeli politicians and journalists.
They include wealthy friends and patrons of Netanyahu over the years such as Sheldon and Miriam Adelson; Ron Lauder; the two men involved in the Case 1000 probe, Arnon Milchan and James Packer; and Netanyahu’s cousin and financial supporter Nathan Milikowsky.
It also includes Netanyahu’s top advisers over the years, such as Ron Dermer, Perach Lerner, Nir Hefetz, David Shimron, David Sharan, Ran Baratz and Shlomo Filber, among others.
It includes a list of top defense officials, such as former national security adviser Uzi Arad, former Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin and former Mossad head Tamir Pardo.
Politicians, current and former, also figure prominently, including Yair Lapid, Eitan Cabel, Yariv Levin, Ze’ev Elkin, Tzipi Livni, Tzachi Hanegbi, Yinon Magal and Gilad Erdan.
Attorney general delivers PM’s indictment to Knesset, starting immunity clock
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit hands Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein the charge sheet in three corruption cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a letter to the Knesset speaker, Mandelblit says the legally guaranteed 30-day period during which Netanyahu may ask the Knesset for immunity formally begins today — and not when he first announced he’d be filing charges on November 21, as government officials and media outlets initially reported.
That means the Knesset must decide whether to give Netanyahu immunity in the three corruption cases by January 1.
It’s not clear how the Knesset is going to do that, as the law requires immunity decisions to be made by the Knesset House committee, but that committee has no members after both Netanyahu and his chief rival Benny Gantz failed to form a ruling coalition after the September 17 election. Part of the coalition-forming process include divvying up Knesset committees.
In the indictment, Mandelblit says for the first time that the trial will take place in the Jerusalem District Court.
comments