Attorney general delivers PM’s indictment to Knesset, starting immunity clock

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit hands Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein the charge sheet in three corruption cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a letter to the Knesset speaker, Mandelblit says the legally guaranteed 30-day period during which Netanyahu may ask the Knesset for immunity formally begins today — and not when he first announced he’d be filing charges on November 21, as government officials and media outlets initially reported.

That means the Knesset must decide whether to give Netanyahu immunity in the three corruption cases by January 1.

It’s not clear how the Knesset is going to do that, as the law requires immunity decisions to be made by the Knesset House committee, but that committee has no members after both Netanyahu and his chief rival Benny Gantz failed to form a ruling coalition after the September 17 election. Part of the coalition-forming process include divvying up Knesset committees.

In the indictment, Mandelblit says for the first time that the trial will take place in the Jerusalem District Court.