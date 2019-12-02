Police nab two suspects in murder of Rahat cousins last month

Police arrest two suspected in the double murder last month of cousins Mohammad and Jalal Abu Taha, aged 28 and 34 respectively, of the southern Bedouin city of Rahat.

The cousins were killed in a shooting attack in Omer, a suburb of Beersheba, while they made their way back to Rahat from a condolence visit to relatives in Tel Sheva.

Witnesses said at the time that two white jeeps blocked the cousins’ car and passengers in the jeeps opened fire in an apparent targeted hit seen by locals as part of an ongoing feud between two Rahat clans.

Officials are not identifying the suspects.