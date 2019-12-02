Netanyahu on Trump call: We must seize ‘historic opportunity’ in Jordan Valley

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he spoke with US President Donald Trump yesterday about annexing the Jordan Valley, and seems to suggest the US will not oppose it.

At a groundbreaking ceremony for 12 new factories to be built at Ashkelon’s industrial zone, Netanyahu says there are “historic opportunities” that must be seized, and called on rival Benny Gantz to join in a unity government that will realize them.

“I spoke yesterday with President Trump, a very important conversation for Israel’s security,” he says.

“We talked about Iran, but we also talked at length about historic opportunities that stand before us in the coming months — among them are [establishing] the Jordan Valley as the recognized eastern border of the State of Israel, as well as a defense treaty with the United States. Things we could only dream of, but now we have the opportunity to realize them.

“That’s why I’ve made Benny Gantz an offer — let’s realize these historic opportunities in a unity government that we establish right now in the format I’ve suggested. I’ve gone very far [in political concessions] toward this goal, because we must realize these opportunities.”