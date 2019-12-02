Ukraine leader says he didn’t speak about a ‘quid pro quo’

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he never spoke with US President Donald Trump “from the position of a quid pro quo.”

Trump claims Zelenskiy had said Trump had done nothing wrong. But Zelenskiy did not go that far in a Time interview published today.

Zelenskiy says, “I never talked to the president from the position of a quid pro quo. That’s not my thing. … I don’t want us to look like beggars.”

Trump tweets in response, “The President of Ukraine has just again announced that President Trump has done nothing wrong with respect to Ukraine and our interactions or calls.”

Trump’s July 25 call with Zelenskiy is at the center of the House impeachment probe. He pressed Ukraine for investigations into Democrats as US aid to Ukraine was withheld.

— AP