Gantz: Israel can’t face security threats with a PM under indictment

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz offers Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his own version of a unity government, after Netanyahu earlier today urged a rotation in which he serves for six months as premier, then gives up the seat to Gantz.

“Politics involves the art of compromise,” Gantz says at a faction meeting in the Knesset. “I understand that part of compromising means that we will not be able to form our dream government. That said, I am not prepared to form a nightmare government.”

Even though “Blue and White won the election,” Gantz says, “we are prepared to allow for a rotation between us as part of a unity government. I will serve for a two-year term, during which time you can remain at the helm of Likud and take care of your affairs. I assure you that we can find the correct status for your unique situation. This will allow you to return, should your name be cleared.”

To Netanyahu’s oft-repeated warning about the country’s dire security situation, he adds: “We are truly facing significant security challenges – Iran has based itself along our northern border and the residents of the south are under fire. The head of the state must be someone able to unite the country, also against these threats — and not a transitional, illegitimate government led by someone under criminal indictment.”