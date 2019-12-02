Jerusalem mayor says no more plastics in city’s kindergartens

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion announces on Facebook that the city’s kindergartens and preschools will no longer use one-time plastic dishes and utensils.

“Over the next few months, the change will come to all relevant kindergartens and schools, with each adopting the solution that fits best. Some kindergartens will get dishwashers, some will wash their dishes, and some will see the dishes taken home by parents,” Lion says.

The move comes after a successful pilot in 50 kindergartens over the past six months.

The new policy comes with a new curriculum, “in which all educational institutions in the city will teach lessons in sustainability, protecting the environment, and the importance of safeguarding planet Earth from a global perspective.”

Community centers will also get in on the action, Lion says, running “special programs in their neighborhoods.”