Trump fumes over impeachment drive while he is at NATO summit

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump brands Democrats a “disgrace” for holding impeachment proceedings, while he attends a NATO summit in England and rejects participating in what he calls “a hoax.”

“The Democrats, the radical-left Democrats, the do-nothing Democrats, decided when I’m going to NATO — this was set up a year ago — that when I’m going to NATO, that was the exact time,” Trump says angrily on departing the White House.

“It’s an absolute disgrace what they’re doing to our country,” he says. “The whole thing is a hoax. Everybody knows it.”

While Trump is away, House Democrats will ramp up momentum on efforts to make the real estate tycoon the third president ever impeached.

The process starts Wednesday with a hearing in the Judiciary Committee at which experts will weigh whether Trump’s alleged crimes in pressuring Ukraine to investigate a domestic political opponent meet the constitutional impeachment bar.

