Liberman says he’s still seeking a unity government – unlike Netanyahu, Gantz

Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman says that he is still dedicated to forming a national unity government and that his suggestion that he could back both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chair Benny Gantz to receive the mandate to form a government is “another tool to advance that same goal.”

Speaking at his party faction meeting in the Knesset, Liberman refers to himself in the 3rd person, asking, “What does Liberman really want?”

Answering the question, he says, “Liberman wants a unity government. Unlike everyone else, Yisrael Beytenu was the only party that from the very first day of the election [campaign] said it wanted a unity government.

“The easiest way would have been for us to join a narrow government. We didn’t do it because the State of Israel needs a broad government. It needs a government made up of the two major parties or it will not be able to make the decisions it must make.”

Liberman says both Netanyahu and Gantz are “playing a blame game and at the moment don’t really want unity.

“We promised that we would turn over every stone to find any way to create a unity government. The signatures are another tool to push that same goal.”

— Raoul Wootliff