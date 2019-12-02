The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Liberman says he’s still seeking a unity government – unlike Netanyahu, Gantz
Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman says that he is still dedicated to forming a national unity government and that his suggestion that he could back both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chair Benny Gantz to receive the mandate to form a government is “another tool to advance that same goal.”
Speaking at his party faction meeting in the Knesset, Liberman refers to himself in the 3rd person, asking, “What does Liberman really want?”
Answering the question, he says, “Liberman wants a unity government. Unlike everyone else, Yisrael Beytenu was the only party that from the very first day of the election [campaign] said it wanted a unity government.
“The easiest way would have been for us to join a narrow government. We didn’t do it because the State of Israel needs a broad government. It needs a government made up of the two major parties or it will not be able to make the decisions it must make.”
Liberman says both Netanyahu and Gantz are “playing a blame game and at the moment don’t really want unity.
“We promised that we would turn over every stone to find any way to create a unity government. The signatures are another tool to push that same goal.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Netanyahu on Trump call: We must seize ‘historic opportunity’ in Jordan Valley
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he spoke with US President Donald Trump yesterday about annexing the Jordan Valley, and seems to suggest the US will not oppose it.
At a groundbreaking ceremony for 12 new factories to be built at Ashkelon’s industrial zone, Netanyahu says there are “historic opportunities” that must be seized, and called on rival Benny Gantz to join in a unity government that will realize them.
“I spoke yesterday with President Trump, a very important conversation for Israel’s security,” he says.
“We talked about Iran, but we also talked at length about historic opportunities that stand before us in the coming months — among them are [establishing] the Jordan Valley as the recognized eastern border of the State of Israel, as well as a defense treaty with the United States. Things we could only dream of, but now we have the opportunity to realize them.
“That’s why I’ve made Benny Gantz an offer — let’s realize these historic opportunities in a unity government that we establish right now in the format I’ve suggested. I’ve gone very far [in political concessions] toward this goal, because we must realize these opportunities.”
Tel Aviv police arrest 7 suspected drug dealers, confiscate luxury cars
Tel Aviv police arrest seven residents of Jaffa on suspicion of running a drug-smuggling operation.
Police raided homes and confiscated several luxury cars in the arrests, officials say.
The suspects will be brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand hearing.
Prosecutors’ charge sheet for Netanyahu trial includes list of 333 witnesses
The indictment handed by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein a short time ago includes a list of 333 witnesses for the prosecution.
The list is a veritable who’s who of Netanyahu associates and confidants, as well as well-known Israeli politicians and journalists.
They include wealthy friends and patrons of Netanyahu over the years such as Sheldon and Miriam Adelson; Ron Lauder; the two men involved in the Case 1000 probe, Arnon Milchan and James Packer; and Netanyahu’s cousin and financial supporter Nathan Milikovsky.
It also includes Netanyahu’s top advisers over the years, such as Ron Dermer, Perach Lerner, Nir Hefetz, David Shimron, David Sharan, Ran Baratz and Shlomo Filber, among others.
It includes a list of top defense officials, such as former national security adviser Uzi Arad, former Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin and former Mossad head Tamir Pardo.
Politicians, current and former, also figure prominently, including Yair Lapid, Eitan Cabel, Yariv Levin, Ze’ev Elkin, Tzipi Livni, Tzachi Hanegbi, Yinon Magal and Gilad Erdan.
Attorney general delivers PM’s indictment to Knesset, starting immunity clock
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit hands Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein the charge sheet in three corruption cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a letter to the Knesset speaker, Mandelblit says the legally guaranteed 30-day period during which Netanyahu may ask the Knesset for immunity formally begins today — and not when he first announced he’d be filing charges on November 21, as government officials and media outlets initially reported.
That means the Knesset must decide whether to give Netanyahu immunity in the three corruption cases by January 1.
It’s not clear how the Knesset is going to do that, as the law requires immunity decisions to be made by the Knesset House committee, but that committee has no members after both Netanyahu and his chief rival Benny Gantz failed to form a ruling coalition after the September 17 election. Part of the coalition-forming process include divvying up Knesset committees.
In the indictment, Mandelblit says for the first time that the trial will take place in the Jerusalem District Court.
comments