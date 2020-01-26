Government okays travel of Israelis to Saudi Arabia

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Netanyahu ally says right-wing bloc to skip vote on immunity panel
Lawmakers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 55-seat bloc of right-wing and religious parties will skip a Knessum plenum vote Tuesday on forming the panel that will weigh the premier’s request for immunity from graft charges, Likud MK Miki Zohar says.
Zohar accuses rival parties, led by Blue and White, of acting in a manner “contrary to all the rules since the day of the Knesset’s establishment” by voting to setup the House Committee.
“We won’t take part in this and won’t cooperate in their election campaign of ‘just not Bibi [Netanyahu],'” tweets Zohar, an ally of the prime minister.
Netanyahu’s political bloc includes the Likud, New Right, Shas and United Torah Judaism parties. So far only UTJ has not confirmed it will boycott Tuesday’s vote, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
The boycott appears largely symbolic, as the other 65 Knesset members are expected to vote in favor of establishing the committee, which will debate — and likely reject — Netanyahu’s immunity request before the March 2 elections.
Bennett approves IDF’s multi-year Momentum Plan
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett approves the military’s latest multi-year Momentum Plan, saying it will make the Israel Defense Forces “more flexible, intelligent and lethal,” according to his office.
The multi-year plan, known in Hebrew as Tenufa, still requires official approval from the security cabinet, but this is likely now that it has received a green light from the defense minister.
It is not immediately clear if Bennett’s approval includes the significant budget increase needed to implement the Momentum Plan.
The defense minister’s office did not immediately respond for comment.
— Judah Ari Gross
FM Israel Katz to serve as acting prime minister while Netanyahu’s in US
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taps Foreign Minister Israel Katz to fill in as acting prime minister while he’s in the United States this week.
Katz, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, will also chair the high-level security cabinet in the premier’s absence.
Netanyahu will take off this afternoon for Washington, where he is set to meet with US President Donald Trump for talks on the White House’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, Netanyahu’s chief political rival, will meet with Trump at the White House tomorrow.
Gantz is set to return to Israel on Tuesday, when the Knesset will vote on forming the panel that will debate Netanyahu’s request for immunity from charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Netanyahu, who denies wrongdoing, will meet with Trump that day and not return to Israel.
Iraqi protesters keep up rallies despite pressure from riot police
BAGHDAD — Security forces shoot live rounds to clear protest hotspots in Baghdad and southern Iraq for a second day, sparking skirmishes with demonstrators determined to keep up their movement.
Violence has resurged in the capital and Shiite-majority south this week, with more than 15 people killed as anti-government activists ramped up their road closures and sit-ins while security forces sought to snuff out the campaign.
Yesterday, four protesters were shot dead as riot police stormed protest camps across the country, according to medics, stoking fears of a broader crackdown.
But the demonstrators returned in large numbers throughout the evening and by this morning, they were rallying again.
In Basra, hundreds of students protest over riot police’s dismantling of their main protest camp the previous day, according to an AFP correspondent.
Others gather in the holy city of Najaf and university students lead a protest in Kut, where they erect new tents to replace those taken down the previous day.
— AFP
Government okays travel of Israelis to Saudi Arabia
In a fresh sign of warming ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, citizens of the Jewish state will from now on be allowed to travel to the neighboring Arab kingdom under certain circumstances, the government announces today.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri signed an order permitting Muslim citizens of Israel to travel to the Saudi city of Mecca to perform the Hajj or Umrah religious pilgrimage.
It also allows Israelis to go to the kingdom to participate in business meetings or to search for investments for up to nine days, provided that they have an invitation from an official body and have taken care of the necessary paperwork to enter the country.
It isn’t clear whether the new order will in fact allow Israelis to visit Saudi Arabia, however, since Riyadh generally bars Israeli nationals from the country and hasn’t made an announcement easing those restrictions.
