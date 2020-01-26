Blue and White rips decision by right-wing bloc to skip immunity panel vote

Lawmakers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 55-seat bloc of right-wing and religious parties will skip a Knessum plenum vote Tuesday on forming the panel that will weigh the premier’s request for immunity from graft charges, Likud MK Miki Zohar says.

Zohar accuses rival parties, led by Blue and White, of acting in a manner “contrary to all the rules since the day of the Knesset’s establishment” by voting to setup the House Committee.

“We won’t take part in this and won’t cooperate in their election campaign of ‘just not Bibi [Netanyahu],'” tweets Zohar, an ally of the prime minister.

Netanyahu’s political bloc includes the Likud, Yamina, Shas and United Torah Judaism parties. So far only UTJ has not confirmed it will boycott Tuesday’s vote, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

The boycott appears largely symbolic, as the other 65 Knesset members are expected to vote in favor of establishing the committee, which will debate — and likely reject — Netanyahu’s immunity request before the March 2 elections.