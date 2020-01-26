Bennett approves IDF’s multi-year Momentum Plan

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett approves the military’s latest multi-year Momentum Plan, saying it will make the Israel Defense Forces “more flexible, intelligent and lethal,” according to his office.

The multi-year plan, known in Hebrew as Tenufa, still requires official approval from the security cabinet, but this is likely now that it has received a green light from the defense minister.

It is not immediately clear if Bennett’s approval includes the significant budget increase needed to implement the Momentum Plan.

The defense minister’s office did not immediately respond for comment.

— Judah Ari Gross