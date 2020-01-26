Rockets strike near US embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD — A volley of rockets lands near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday, two security sources tells AFP, in the latest unclaimed attack on American installations in the country.

AFP reporters hear loud thuds emanating from the western bank of the Tigris, where most foreign embassies are located.

One security source says three Katyusha rockets hit near the high-security compound while another says as many as five struck the area.

There is no immediate word on casualties.

— AFP