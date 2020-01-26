Trump to meet with Netanyahu at White House before Gantz — report

US President Donald Trump will meet tomorrow with Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House before meeting with Blue and White chair Benny Gantz, Reuters reports.

Citing a US official, the news agency says the meetings will be back-to-back and that Trump will likely reveal some details of his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan to the political rivals.

Gantz announced last night that he had received an invitation to meet privately with Trump on Monday, after initially being invited to meet with the US president on Tuesday alongside Netanyahu for talks on the administration’s peace plan.

Following Gantz’s announcement, Netanyahu said he would meet with Trump on both Monday and Tuesday.