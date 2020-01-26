Abbas said threatening to dismantle PA in protest of Trump peace plan

Mahmoud Abbas is threatening to dismantle the Palestinian Authority in response to the pending release of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, the Ynet news site reports.

“The deal of the century won’t pass without the agreement of the Palestinian people. The leadership, with the support of the plan, will thwart the efforts to bring an end to the Palestinian issue,” the websites quotes Abbas, the PA president, as saying.

Abbas adds: “We warn of grave consequences for the entire region if it is announced the plan will be implemented.”

Separately, the National and Islamic Forces in Ramallah declare Tuesday — when Prime Minister Netanyahu will meet with Trump at the White House — as a day of rage.

The group is made up of local activists, many of who come from the different Palestinian parties.

Trump said last week he would likely release the plan before he meets this week with Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.

Hebrew media reports have described the Trump administration’s plan as the most generous to Israel ever.