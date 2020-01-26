193,800 Holocaust survivors currently living in Israel — statistics agency

Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman visits the Jordan Valley, an area of the West Bank that he and other leading Israeli politicians have called to annex.

“For us the Jordan Valley is the most-agreed upon [thing] in Israeli society since the Alon Plan through [prime minister Yitzhak] Rabin and up to Gandhi [Rehavam Ze’evi],” Liberman writes on Facebook.

Liberman says that he hopes by next week at the latest, the Knesset will vote on a bill backed by his party to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, “just as the prime minister promised.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week called for a vote to immediately extend sovereignty over the area, after his political rival Benny Gantz said he would work to do so after the March 2 elections with international backing.

“If ultimately because of all types of excuses the vote doesn’t come up for a vote next week it means only one thing: The prime minister simply took residents of the [Jordan] Valley for a spin and in the end there won’t be Israeli sovereignty here or anywhere else,” he says.

The comments come as Netanyahu takes off for Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump for talks on the White House’s peace plan.