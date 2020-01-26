Israel strikes Hamas post after Gaza rocket fire

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett says his national-religious Yamina party will only support US President Donald Trump’s peace plan if Israel can annex swathes of the West Bank as soon as next week.

“If they annex, we’ll support [the plan]. If they don’t annex, we won’t support [it],” Bennett says during a press conference in the Ariel settlement.

“If this entire event ends without the extension of Israeli law [in the West Bank] now, before the elections, when the Americans are providing us tailwind and a chance to do so, then there won’t be a deal of the century, but rather a missed opportunity of the century,” he adds.

Bennett also says his national-religious Yamina party will not support any establishment or recognition of a Palestinian state.

“Under no circumstances will we allow the establishment or recognition of a Palestinian state nor will we allow an inch of land to be turned over to the Arabs,” he says.

He calls on Prime Minister Netanyahu to bring before the government next week a measure to extend Israeli sovereignty over all settlements in the West Bank.

“The right-wing government will be tested [in its ability to apply sovereignty over the entirety of [Israeli] settlement at the Sunday cabinet meeting. Not actions, words,” he says.

— with Jacob Magid