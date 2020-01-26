Woman who was in China hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus

An Israeli woman in her 60s has been hospitalized and is being examined for the coronavirus.

Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv says the woman, who returned a few days ago from China, has a fever and other symptoms of a respiratory disease.

It adds that the woman, who has been placed in an isolated unit, is “in good condition.”

Yesterday, the Health Ministry said three Israelis who were suspected of having come into contact with the virus were medically cleared.