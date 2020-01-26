Gantz on whether he fears ‘trap’ in Washington: I think everyone has ‘true’ intentions

Blue and White chair Benny Gantz addresses his meeting tomorrow at the White House with US President Donald Trump as he makes a stopover at the airport in Zurich.

Gantz is asked whether he believes someone is setting “some sort of trap” for him in Washington.

“It’s a very, very important meeting. I believe everyone has strategic, true and fundamental intentions and that’s how I’m approaching this,” he tells the Kan public broadcaster.

Gantz announced yesterday that he would meet with Trump privately on Monday and not on Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who he is trying to replace as premier in the upcoming elections.

The Blue and White leader reportedly felt a “trap” had been set for him when US Vice President Mike Pence announced last week that Gantz’s invitation to the White House was at Netanyahu’s suggestion, setting him up to possibly look as a third wheel if he accepted — or to face potential political and diplomatic consequences of turning down an invite from Trump.