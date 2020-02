100K Israelis flock to national parks and trails throughout country over Sabbath

One hundred thousand Israelis took to the trails and national parks throughout the country thanks to Saturday’s mild conditions, according to the Nature and Parks Authority.

Among the most popular sites have been Masada in the south, which welcomed some 3,300 visits and the Banias up north with 3,000 hikers. The Ein Gedi and Eshkol national parks received 2,500 visitors each, according to the Nature and Parks Authority.