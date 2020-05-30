17 schools and daycares shuttered amid resurgence of virus cases

The head of the Israeli Airports Authority reportedly asks the Health Ministry director general to allow the immediate resumption of flights.

According to a report by Channel 12 news, Yaakov Ganot has told Moshe Bar Siman-Tov that a framework should be drawn up to allow travel between Israel and countries designated as “green countires,” i.e., with a low rate of coronavirus infection.

The letter states that work has been carried out at the airports to allow travel while “reducing the risk of migrating the disease and a new outbreak of the virus.”

In addition to the labeling of countries as acceptable for flights, according to Health Ministry parameters, the letter also states that an additional “blue standard” was developed to categorize the safety of airlines and foreign airports.

The letter notes that Israel’s geographical location as well as its neighboring countries mean that air travel was of the utmost importance for the tourism industry.

“Failure to make a decision makes it clear — the elimination of the airline and tourism industry for the summer season, and potentially irreversible damage,” Ganot says.

Israel has largely brought the virus under control in the country and lifted most lockdown restrictions. However, most foreigners are still barred from coming in and Israelis, or permanent residents, must quarantine for 14 days after returning.

Epidemiological research conducted in Israel has shown that a majority of cases in the country resulted from incoming travel from the United States.