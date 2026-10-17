Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

Armed settlers raided Palestinian village to reclaim allegedly stolen livestock, but also stole sheep — military official

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:51 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Armed Israeli settlers raided a Palestinian village in the southern West Bank this morning to allegedly return stolen livestock, although a military official says the Israelis also stole sheep from the Palestinians.

Footage published by Palestinian media showed the settlers with assault rifles riding on ATVs into the hamlet. According to reports, the Israelis broke into a building where livestock was kept and took the sheep with them.

In response to a query, the military says troops and Border Police officers were dispatched to the area “following a violent confrontation that developed amid reports of livestock belonging to Israeli civilians being stolen.”

The forces fired warning shots in the air to “disperse the confrontation,” and police officers later entered the area with IDF escort to collect findings for an investigation.

“All details of the incident, including the identities of those involved, are being examined,” the military says.

A military official says that the identities of the armed Israelis are unknown, and it cannot yet be determined whether the ATVs belong to security bodies.

The official says the IDF is aware of “livestock being stolen by both sides,” and that stolen sheep belonging to Palestinians will be returned to them later.

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