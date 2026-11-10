Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

As talks start in Abu Dhabi, Kushner calls for new security framework for Ukraine, Russia and Europe

By AFP Today, 11:15 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency RIA Novosti on November 10, 2026, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R), UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (C) and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) attend talks between members of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Grigory SYSOYEV/RIA NOVOSTI/AFP)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency RIA Novosti on November 10, 2026, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R), UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (C) and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) attend talks between members of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Grigory SYSOYEV/RIA NOVOSTI/AFP)

The United States wants a new security framework for Ukraine, Russia and Europe to secure peace, US envoy Jared Kushner says in Abu Dhabi as talks start between the warring countries.

“The hope today is not only to discuss the bilateral issues between the countries and how do we end the war… but it’s also how do we create the right security relationships between Ukraine and Russia and Europe so that not only we end this war, we create a new framework” to secure “decades, if not centuries, of peace,” Kushner says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.