As talks start in Abu Dhabi, Kushner calls for new security framework for Ukraine, Russia and Europe

The United States wants a new security framework for Ukraine, Russia and Europe to secure peace, US envoy Jared Kushner says in Abu Dhabi as talks start between the warring countries.

“The hope today is not only to discuss the bilateral issues between the countries and how do we end the war… but it’s also how do we create the right security relationships between Ukraine and Russia and Europe so that not only we end this war, we create a new framework” to secure “decades, if not centuries, of peace,” Kushner says.